Chiropractors Say Watch Out for This Hairstyle

It’s quick, easy, and looks great but your go-to high ponytail or top knot might be hurting your body.

Chiropractors say this hairstyle can create tension on your scalp and pull on tissue, which may cause headaches and neck pain.

Why It’s Bad for Your Neck and Posture

Pulling hair up tight changes the way your head sits on your spine. That added strain can lead to poor posture.

Over time, this constant tension may trigger headaches, sore muscles, and even jaw discomfort for some people.

How to Keep Your Hair and Body Happy

Try wearing your hair looser or switching to lower ponytails and buns. Let your scalp rest whenever you can.

You can also stretch your neck and shoulders regularly to counteract the pull from tight hairstyles. Small changes help a lot.