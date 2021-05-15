WATCH: P!nk Documentary Trailer ‘All I Know So Far’

Amazon Prime has released the trailer for P!nk’s upcoming documentary ‘All I Know So Far.’ She transports fans back to her ‘Beautiful Trauma’ world tour before the world shut down. The trailer shows her balancing motherhood and touring the world. You can expect to see P!nk doing those signature P!nk acrobatic moves where she’s hanging from the ceiling singing her heart out. ‘All I Know So Far’ is directed by the Greatest Showman director, Michael Gracey. The album of the same name and documentary both drop on May 21.

Check out the trailer below:



YouTube / P!NK

#AllIKnowSoFar – My new film! Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Available on @PrimeVideo May 21❤ pic.twitter.com/ufK0U4zK8Y — P!nk (@Pink) May 11, 2021

Listen to the lead single for the doc and album here.