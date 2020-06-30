Listen Live

WATCH: The Most Canadian Thing You’ll See

This is how you move a beaver off a street

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Pets

Tracey Loren captured a man moving a beaver off a street on video using a hockey stick!

First of all, it’s an extremely rare occurrence to find a beaver anywhere outside of their house of sticks and mud, let alone see one crossing a road.

Secondly, this man happened to have a hockey stick with him, he probably also had a Timmies mug in his cup holder!

 

@shawty1203oh hey there lil buddy- just gonna move you off the road so you don’t get hit eh ##canadiancheck ##fyp

♬ The Hockey Song – Stompin’ Tom Connors

The man clearly has a strong backhand.

