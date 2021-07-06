WATCH: The Trailer For Clifford Is Here!

Paramount Pictures shared the trailer for the new film Clifford the Big Red Dog, featuring David Alan Grier as the voice of Clifford. Clifford the Big Red Dog is based on the Norman Bridwell children’s book series of the same name.

The trailer shows Emily (Darby Camp), a young girl, and her uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) discover a small red puppy.

Emily’s wish for Clifford to be big and strong magically transforms him into a giant dog. Clifford is seen exploring New York City with Emily (Camp) and Casey (Whitehall) and getting into mischief along the way. Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, Russell Wong, and John Cleese co-star.

Clifford the Big Red Dog opens in theatres on Sept. 17.