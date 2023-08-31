WATCH: Trailer for New Meg Ryan Rom-Com

Listen Live

We loved her in Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail and now Meg Ryan is back in another romantic comedy!

This will be her first appearance in a film since Ithaca in 2015, which was her feature film directorial debut.

What Happens Later, which Meg directed and also co-wrote, is about two ex-lovers who get stranded at an airport together. Starring Meg and David Duchovny as Willa and William, the film synopsis says the two main characters “find themselves just as attracted to and annoyed by one another as they did decades earlier.” They dive into their messy past, comparing their lives now, and start wondering if their reunion was not a coincidence.

In a recent interview Meg described the film “about old people, and it’s still romantic and sexy.”

The flick hits theatres October 13th.

