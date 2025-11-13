WATCH: Trailer for New Super Mario Galaxy Movie

It’s-a me… again! Nintendo has just dropped the first full trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and it looks absolutely stellar. The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes Mario and friends out of the Mushroom Kingdom and into the stars for their biggest adventure yet.

The movie brings back all your favourite voices: Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and of course, Jack Black as Bowser (and probably another catchy song we won’t get out of our heads until 2027).

Joining the cast this time? Brie Larson as the elegant Princess Rosalina, who’s a fan favourite from the Mario Galaxy games and yes, she’s reportedly a huge Mario fan herself. Also joining the fun is Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer) as Bowser Jr., because apparently, the Koopa family drama continues!

Fans Are Freaking Out (In the Best Way)

The trailer gives us a bright, intergalactic world full of colourful galaxies, starry landscapes, and — wait for it — Yoshi! A leaked Pillsbury box had already hinted at his return, but now it’s official: everyone’s favourite green dinosaur is ready for liftoff.

The teaser racked up over 3 million views in 12 hours, with fans already predicting new songs, epic boss battles, and a wave of nostalgia. Some are even calling it the “Barbie of video game sequels,” given how huge the first film was — over $1.3 billion worldwide and the second-highest-grossing movie of 2023.

Nintendo’s Cinematic Universe Is Expanding

Between this and the upcoming Legend of Zelda live-action movie (slated for May 2027), Nintendo’s on a serious roll. Add in upcoming game adaptations like Silent Hill 2, Mortal Kombat 2, and Resident Evil, and it’s clear — video games are officially Hollywood’s new favourite genre.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie lands in theatres April 3, 2026.

