High School Water Gun Game Prompts Police Warning: “It Could End Very Badly”

If your teenager is running around the neighbourhood in a hoodie and clutching a water gun, it might not just be summer fun.

York Regional Police are warning parents and students about the growing popularity of a game called “Senior Assassin” that’s making waves (and not in the fun, pool-party way).

What Is ‘Senior Assassin’?

It’s a viral game where Grade 12 students eliminate each other using water guns, gel blasters, or foam dart blasters. Think of it like a lighthearted (but chaotic) Hunger Games, but with water and TikTok.

In many cases, there’s actual cash on the line, with seniors tossing money into a pot that the last player standing will win.

The game has gotten so popular that Super Soakers are sold out at some Toys R Us locations.

But Here's Why Police Are Seriously Concerned

While most of these games are harmless fun, some students are using toy guns that look way too real, which is triggering calls to police, and that’s where things can go sideways fast.

York Regional Police have issued a firm warning to families: if it looks like a gun, officers will treat it like one until proven otherwise.

“Police-involved shootings have occurred where the firearm was later determined to be a replica,” authorities said, adding that officers don’t always have time to tell the difference in the moment.

What Parents Should Know

Stick to colourful plastic water guns (like classic Super Soakers) that look like toys.

(like classic Super Soakers) that look like toys. Avoid replica-style blasters or gel guns that look too real, even if they’re “just toys.”

or gel guns that look too real, even if they’re “just toys.” If used in a crime , even toy or replica weapons can result in serious criminal charges .

, even toy or replica weapons can result in . Injuring someone or damaging property with a projectile? That’s not just game over—it could mean criminal and civil charges.

Police are strongly urging parents to monitor what their teens are doing and what kind of toys they’re using, especially in public.

So yes, Senior Assassin might seem like an end-of-year tradition—but it’s also a situation where things can escalate quickly. Play safe, stay colourful, and maybe leave the SWAT team cosplay out of it.