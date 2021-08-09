We Are In A Heat Wave! So How Hot Is It?
Do you know any "how hot is it jokes?"
Crazy hot temps this week in Simcoe County. Here’s hoping you can find a way to beat the heat. While we’re all melting, why not bring a little humour to the situation with some “How hot is it” jokes!
Here are some thanks to Trip Advisor!
It’s so hot, I’m getting condensation on my backside from the hot water in the toilet bowl
It’s so hot my dream house is now in Nunavut
It’s so hot cows are giving evaporated milk
It’s so hot I saw a bird pull a worm from the ground with an oven mitt
It’s so hot, chickens are laying hard-boiled eggs
It’s so hot, polar bears are wearing sunscreen
It’s so hot, that granny farted just to have a little breeze
It’s so hot, I started putting ice cubes in the waterbed
It’s so hot, Optimus Prime transformed into an air conditioner
It’s so hot, hot water comes out of both taps
It’s so hot… My thermometer goes up to “Are you kidding me?”
It’s so hot… I bought a loaf of bread and before I got home it was toast!
It’s so hot… I saw two trees fighting over a dog!
It’s so hot… You can wash and dry your clothes at the same time!