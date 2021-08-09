We Are In A Heat Wave! So How Hot Is It?

Crazy hot temps this week in Simcoe County. Here’s hoping you can find a way to beat the heat. While we’re all melting, why not bring a little humour to the situation with some “How hot is it” jokes!

Here are some thanks to Trip Advisor!

It’s so hot, I’m getting condensation on my backside from the hot water in the toilet bowl

It’s so hot my dream house is now in Nunavut

It’s so hot cows are giving evaporated milk

It’s so hot I saw a bird pull a worm from the ground with an oven mitt

It’s so hot, chickens are laying hard-boiled eggs

It’s so hot, polar bears are wearing sunscreen

It’s so hot, that granny farted just to have a little breeze

It’s so hot, I started putting ice cubes in the waterbed

It’s so hot, Optimus Prime transformed into an air conditioner

It’s so hot, hot water comes out of both taps

It’s so hot… My thermometer goes up to “Are you kidding me?”

It’s so hot… I bought a loaf of bread and before I got home it was toast!

It’s so hot… I saw two trees fighting over a dog!

It’s so hot… You can wash and dry your clothes at the same time!