We Constantly Need Change! We Will Change This Every Eight Years!

A study of 2,000 adults found that we all generally need some sort of a change in routine every seven months.

The average adult will get bored of the same daily routine after 17 months. One in 10 will get tired after a month of the same old, same old.

It also emerged 12 percent like to mix up their workout routine every week, while they reset their diet of choice every 12 months.

But when it comes to careers, people prefer to refresh their job every eight years. Three in ten think a reset is important to keep life exciting!

Related: More People Are Into Self-Care Routines Then Ever Before…

CHANGE IT UP!

The study also found people think the best time to implement a change is in January. Although April, and the opportunity for a thorough spring clean, is also a popular time for a pattern shift.

TOP 10 CHANGES ADULTS ARE WILLING TO PRIORITIZE:

1. The amount of exercise they do

2. Their diet

3. The type of exercise they do

4. Their car

5. Their home

6. Their working hours

7. Their Hairstyle/colour

8. The company they work for

9. Their relationship status

10. Their job title