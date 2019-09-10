We Love Breakfast So Much, Some Of Us Eat It For All Three Meals!
43% OF US HAVE EATEN BREAKFAST FOR ALL THREE MEALS, PLUS OUR TEN FAVOURITE BREAKFAST FOODS
A new survey found Americans like breakfast more than lunch or dinner. And we like it so much, the average person has a SECOND breakfast at least once a week.
43% of us have eaten breakfast for all three meals before. And a third of those people said they do it “often.” Here are our ten favourite breakfast foods.
1. Eggs. 58% said it’s one of their favourite breakfast foods.
2. Sausage.
3. Toast.
4. Pancakes.
5. Bacon.
6. Cereal.
7. Fresh fruit.
8. Oatmeal.
9. Home fries.
10. Donuts.