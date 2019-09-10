We Love Breakfast So Much, Some Of Us Eat It For All Three Meals!

A new survey found Americans like breakfast more than lunch or dinner. And we like it so much, the average person has a SECOND breakfast at least once a week.

43% of us have eaten breakfast for all three meals before. And a third of those people said they do it “often.” Here are our ten favourite breakfast foods.

1. Eggs. 58% said it’s one of their favourite breakfast foods.

2. Sausage.

3. Toast.

4. Pancakes.

5. Bacon.

6. Cereal.

7. Fresh fruit.

8. Oatmeal.

9. Home fries.

10. Donuts.

