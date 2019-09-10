Listen Live

We Love Breakfast So Much, Some Of Us Eat It For All Three Meals!

43% OF US HAVE EATEN BREAKFAST FOR ALL THREE MEALS, PLUS OUR TEN FAVOURITE BREAKFAST FOODS

By Kool Eats

A new survey found Americans like breakfast more than lunch or dinner.  And we like it so much, the average person has a SECOND breakfast at least once a week.

43% of us have eaten breakfast for all three meals before.  And a third of those people said they do it “often.”  Here are our ten favourite breakfast foods.

1.  Eggs.  58% said it’s one of their favourite breakfast foods.

2.  Sausage.

3.  Toast.

4.  Pancakes.

5.  Bacon.

6.  Cereal.

7.  Fresh fruit.

8.  Oatmeal.

9.  Home fries.

10.  Donuts.

More

Related posts

Heinz Ketchup Is Testing A Perfect Pour Bottle

WHICH CEREAL GIVES YOU THE BEST MILK AT THE END?

DO YOU BITE OR SUCK ON THESE FOODS?