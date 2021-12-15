We Monitor Everything We Do, Including How Much Chocolate We Eat!

A study of 2000 adults reveals that we love using technology to keep tabs on things like exercise, what we eat and our daily activities…

In fact, 73 percent of people think that apps are responsible for keeping them healthy and could help them spot health issues faster.

The study also found that more than half of the people who use trackers claim to feel more empowered when keeping tabs on certain elements of their life as they enjoy the competition with themselves, while 32 percent are more motivated to stay active as a result of the data.

A quarter (24 percent) have even been annoyed if they don’t reach their fitness goals each day and 29 percent have gone out for an extra walk to make sure they reach their step count.

More than four in 10 (41 percent) have also achieved some kind of fitness challenge or health goal thanks to their tracking device.

Of those, 41 percent have hit 10,000 steps a day, the same number have lost weight and 32 percent have increased their sleep.

It also emerged that 25–34-year-olds are most likely to keep an eye on their weight, spending habits and sleep the most but those aged 35-44 are more likely to track their working hours, what they eat and blood pressure.

Things that we actively Track:

Weight

How many steps do we take

Spending habits

Exercise

Sleep

Working hours

What we eat

Blood pressure

Heart rate

Calories consumed

Water intake

Menstrual cycle/ ovulation

Calories burnt

How many books do we read

Alcohol consumption

How much overtime do we work

How much screen time

Time spent on social media

Running routes

Chocolate intake