We Monitor Everything We Do, Including How Much Chocolate We Eat!
Everyone has a least one tracking app!
A study of 2000 adults reveals that we love using technology to keep tabs on things like exercise, what we eat and our daily activities…
In fact, 73 percent of people think that apps are responsible for keeping them healthy and could help them spot health issues faster.
The study also found that more than half of the people who use trackers claim to feel more empowered when keeping tabs on certain elements of their life as they enjoy the competition with themselves, while 32 percent are more motivated to stay active as a result of the data.
A quarter (24 percent) have even been annoyed if they don’t reach their fitness goals each day and 29 percent have gone out for an extra walk to make sure they reach their step count.
More than four in 10 (41 percent) have also achieved some kind of fitness challenge or health goal thanks to their tracking device.
Of those, 41 percent have hit 10,000 steps a day, the same number have lost weight and 32 percent have increased their sleep.
It also emerged that 25–34-year-olds are most likely to keep an eye on their weight, spending habits and sleep the most but those aged 35-44 are more likely to track their working hours, what they eat and blood pressure.
Things that we actively Track:
Weight
How many steps do we take
Spending habits
Exercise
Sleep
Working hours
What we eat
Blood pressure
Heart rate
Calories consumed
Water intake
Menstrual cycle/ ovulation
Calories burnt
How many books do we read
Alcohol consumption
How much overtime do we work
How much screen time
Time spent on social media
Running routes
Chocolate intake