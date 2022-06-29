We Want To See Our Friends Four Times A Month!
Most people can’t get by without a little help from their friends
A survey of 2,000 adults looked at what goes into a good gathering, revealing that more than half of people want to see their friends at least four times a month.
A third of people admit they don’t get to see their loved ones as often as they’d like, and 70% wish they could spend more time with them.
Nearly three in four respondents feel a good night with friends is as healing as a therapy session, and two-thirds feel less stressed when they’re with loved ones.
Forty-five percent don’t mind whether they go out or stay in to play games, do “make your own” activities or catch up on TV shows/movies.
On average, people hang out with three loved ones at a time, but 24% arrange for more guests.
While more people prefer planned gatherings rather than spontaneous ones, 43% enjoy both equally.
People estimate that half their time with loved ones is spent catching up on life, and a similar percentage shared that they end up having meaningful conversations during these meetups.
Other topics discussed when catching up include memories, major life changes and TV shows/movies.
When it comes to nights in, one in seven respondents said they’re usually the one to host for an average of four hours — although a third of hosts said their nights-in last longer.
TOPICS PEOPLE DISCUSS WITH THEIR LOVED ONES WHEN MEETING UP
- Memories – 39%
- Major life changes – 37%
- TV shows/movies – 36%
- Pop culture/celebrities – 33%
- Politics – 33%
GATHERING ESSENTIALS FOR NIGHTS IN
- Soft drinks – 43%
- Disposable plates – 39%
- Ice – 38%
- Napkins – 38%
- Disposable cups – 37%