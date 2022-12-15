We Waste More Food Than Usual At Christmas!

A poll was conducted with 2000 people who celebrate Christmas and found that over 30% admit to wasting more food than usual over the holidays.

Many people find it difficult to judge just how much they need to see them through.

But in a bid to curb the amount of food which gets chucked away, 35 percent are going to force down foods they don’t particularly like.

While 38 percent will be giving leftovers for their guests to take home with them, and 41 percent will try to get creative in the kitchen to use up their leftovers. The most common leftovers are potatoes and carrots.

