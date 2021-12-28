We Wear Our Masks For Up To 10 Times Before We Wash Them Now

A poll of 2,000 adults found 46 percent won’t regularly wash their facemasks as they ‘forget’.

Most of us have had the same masks for almost a year and we rarely wash them. Perhaps it’s because we have multiple masks? Not according to this study.

Perhaps the logic is that we usually wear them for a short amount of time, like when we’re shopping, not all day long like a pair of pants.

However, in that short space of time, the masks do go through a lot, from our breathing to the pollution and, of course, potential virus particles that they’ll be blocking.

The average person will wash their masks after every five wears – although a little under one in 10 will wear them 15 times before washing.

One in five only have one mask to wear – meaning if they popped it in the wash, they wouldn’t have one to be going out with.

The most common places people keep their face coverings – when not in use – are coat pockets, in a bag or the car. One in 10, however, admit to keeping theirs stored in the bathroom.

Either way, with this new variant taking over, you should ensure that you are wearing a proper mask and that it is always covering your nose and mouth when in public.