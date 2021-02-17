Wearing Socks To Bed Can Help You Fall Asleep Faster

According to a doctor and TikTok star named Jess Andrade in Worcester, Massachusetts, there’s a good reason to wear socks to bed: It’ll help you fall asleep faster.

In a new video, she says, quote, “Wearing socks makes your feet warm, and this opens up the blood vessels that cools the body down. The body being cool tells the brain that it’s time for bed. So actually, people that wear socks tend to fall asleep faster.”

One of her other tips for falling asleep is called the 10-3-2-1-0 method.

Stop drinking caffeine 10 hours before bed . . . stop eating or drinking alcohol three hours before . . . stop doing work two hours before to unwind . . . stop looking at screens one hour before . . . and hit snooze zero times in the morning.