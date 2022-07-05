WEDDING CUSTOMS THAT ARE OUTDATED, AND NEW TRADITIONS THAT ARE “IN”

Weddings are a delicate balance of what’s trendy, what’s traditional, and whatever the bride wants. A new poll asked people who’d recently been to a wedding what traditions are outdated, and which ones are now “in.”

The old customs that are outdated include, The bride not being seen before the wedding, the bride’s parents paying for the wedding, the bride and groom’s guests sitting on separate sides, walking down the aisle to “Here Comes the Bride,“ and the “something old, new, borrowed, and blue” thing.

The new stuff that’s IN right now includes: Small weddings or just eloping, wedding websites, bright, vibrant colours, proposal videos, “alternative rings,” non-white wedding gowns, and having more than one Maid of Honor and Best Man.

The survey also showed that the perfect number of wedding guests is exactly 115.