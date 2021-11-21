Wedding Photographer Shares The 3 Signs That A Marriage Is Doomed!

An Arkansas-based wedding photographer claims to know if a marriage will last just based on the photos on the couples wedding day!

Shayla Herrington has been shooting weddings for 15 years, so perhaps there is something to what she is suggesting.

Here are the three indicators observed over the years by the seasoned photographer:

#1. Posing for Too Many Photos without the Other Spouse

“The first indicator is one of the spouses will like take more than three family photos without the other spouse,” Herrington says. “This one kind of makes sense to me just because you might get a few alone with your mom and dad, but to kick them out of more than three photos just seems a little suspicious.”

#2. Bridal Party Silence on One of the Spouses

“The second indicator is the bridesmaids and the groomsmen will avoid talking about the spouse when they’re getting ready or doing toasts,” the photographer says. “That’s typical because they don’t like them.”

#3. Not Spending Time Together at the Reception

“The last indicator is one of the spouses will spend more time with friends or family at the reception, rather than their spouse,” Herrington says.