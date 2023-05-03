Wedding Rules For 2023!

Weddings are much different than they were even 10 years ago. Brides and Grooms are doing away with tradition and setting their own rules and standards for their big day.

Here are the new rules for weddings!

1. No more engagement parties.

2. No outdoor summer weddings.

3. Your closest friends, not you, should control the guest list.

4. It is entirely fine to deny anyone a plus-one for any reason.

5. Skip the bridal party.

6. If you have a bridal party, you pay for costs incurred. But skip the bridal party.

7. Never say “Black tie optional.” Choose.

8. It is fine to skip a wedding for any reason but RSVP early.

9. No kids. If kids are needed for the ceremony, a car should be waiting.

10. Just because they invited you to their bachelor party or wedding doesn’t mean you have to invite them to yours.

11. Do not give wedding favours.

12. If you do give wedding favours, give them on arrival Friday and make them edible.

13. If you travel from out of town, you don’t need to get the couple a gift.

14. Actually, all gifts are banned.

15. It’s fine if someone else wears white.

16. No one has to walk you down the aisle.

17. Give us a good kiss.

18. Posed photos are over.

19. No more his-and-hers cocktails.

20. Just make your vegetarian option vegan.

21. Buffets are always better than plated dinners.

22. Speeches must be pre-written.

23. All the dances—first dance, mother-son, father-daughter—should be two minutes or less.

24. Spend time, at least one conversation, with the couple’s parents.

25. Dancing is mandatory for everyone able.

26. There must be real food at the after-party.