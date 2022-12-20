Why Bachelor, Bachelorette Parties Are More Fun Than Weddings

Don’t bother with the wedding just have a bachelor/bachelorette party as two in five people thinks these parties are more memorable than the wedding itself!

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at sentiments around the traditions involved with the “final night of freedom” and found that over half of the people find bachelor/bachelorette parties to be more fun and memorable than raunchy or cheesy ones.

The average person has been to three of these parties in their lifetime and has some opinions on what makes them great!

A third of respondents are done going to gentlemen’s clubs– especially women (42% vs. 25% of men).

Many are also ready to stop having explicit-themed items or visiting a casino, deeming these traditions tacky.

From drinks to hotels and all of the other party fun, the average person expects to spend about $313 as a guest attending a bachelor/bachelorette party, with men typically budgeting about $100 more than women ($364 vs. $263).

The average respondent also believes the ideal bachelor/bachelorette party should last two days and be limited to 10 guests, although a third would be open to partying with a larger crowd.

People prefer parties that take place at an all-inclusive resort where they don’t have to worry about anything or a bustling city where there’s plenty to do.

FAVOURITE THINGS TO DO AT PRE-WEDDING PARTIES

Going out to dinner

brunch

Sleepover/party at a hotel

