WeightWatchers Files for Bankruptcy

Pour one out for your aunt’s food journal.

WeightWatchers — or WW International, as it’s been trying to rebrand itself — has officially filed for bankruptcy. The company, which once ruled the diet industry with its points system and Oprah-level star power, is drowning in roughly $1.5 billion in debt.

For decades, WeightWatchers was the go-to method for people looking to lose weight without cutting out entire food groups or doing anything too extreme.

But in the age of apps, meal delivery, and now GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic, the old-school method of tracking every bite has fallen out of favour.

Even Oprah, WW’s most famous success story, has stepped away. Last year, she left the company’s board after nearly 10 years and donated all her stock to a museum.

Yes, seriously. While she once credited WeightWatchers for helping her shed 40 pounds back in 2016, Oprah later admitted she also used a weight loss drug to achieve more recent results.

What Went Wrong?

📉 Competition from newer, more convenient solutions

💊 A major shift toward medical weight loss (hello, Ozempic and friends)

💔 Loss of big-name backing (bye, Oprah)

💸 And that little thing called $1.5 billion in debt

Looks like counting points might finally be off the menu.