Welcome to Wrexham scores a massive three-season renewal through 2029

Big news for football fans and documentary lovers alike: FX has officially renewed Welcome to Wrexham for three more seasons, locking in seasons 6, 7, and 8 of the hit series.

That means the Emmy-winning docuseries will now continue following Wrexham AFC all the way into 2029.

A rare TV move: a three-season renewal

Multi-season renewals are almost unheard of in television, but FX is clearly all in on the story of Wrexham AFC and its Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac.

In a joint statement, Reynolds and Mac said:

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC… We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”

The pair also thanked FX for continuing to support the project as the club’s journey unfolds on and off the pitch.

From non-league to global spotlight

Welcome to Wrexham has chronicled one of the most unusual modern sports stories: a historic Welsh club bought by Hollywood actors in 2020 and transformed into a global phenomenon.

Since the takeover, Wrexham AFC has climbed through the English football system with a string of promotions, moving from the National League up toward the Championship and inching closer to the long-term dream of Premier League football.

The documentary has captured every step of that rise, along with the emotional rollercoaster of life in a football-mad town suddenly under the global spotlight.

Season 5 arrives this spring

Before fans jump ahead to seasons 6 through 8, there’s still more story to come.

Season 5 of Welcome to Wrexham premieres May 14 on FXX and Hulu, continuing the club’s ongoing push through the English Football League system.

The series remains one of FX’s most successful unscripted shows and has earned multiple Emmy Awards for its storytelling, production, and emotional depth.

Why this renewal matters

This three-season extension signals just how big the Welcome to Wrexham phenomenon has become. What started as a niche sports documentary has turned into a global hit blending sport, community, celebrity ownership, and real-life underdog drama.

With the series now confirmed through at least 2029, viewers will continue to follow not just the matches, but the people, pressure, and passion behind a club chasing football history.

One thing is certain: the story of Wrexham AFC is far from finished and cameras aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.