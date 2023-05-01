Wendy’s Is Selling Canned Chili! 

Wendy’s famous chili is coming to grocery stores — for more than double the price in its restaurants.

Starting in the US this spring, Wendy’s will start selling their chili with beans…

The can will retail for $4.49 more than double the average cost for a small chili at Wendy’s locations.

Wendy’s has served its chili since 1969, and it is one of the most recognizable items from the burger joint. Ingredients include beef, peppers, and beans that are simmered in a tomato-based sauce.

The chili stewed at the restaurants is made with leftover burger meat, but it’s not clear if the canned version will feature similar meat.