Wendy’s to Drop a ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Krabby Patty Meal—Plankton’s Worst Nightmare!

Get ready, SpongeBob fans! Wendy’s is reportedly gearing up to launch its very own Krabby Patty burger, paying tribute to the iconic Nickelodeon show, "SpongeBob SquarePants." And yes, it's as epic as it sounds!

According to a leaked memo making waves on Reddit, this legendary under-the-sea treat is set to hit Wendy’s menus on October 8th to celebrate SpongeBob’s 25th anniversary. But don’t worry, you won’t need to dive into the ocean to get your hands on one.

RELATED: Which Is Healthier: Hamburgers or Hotdogs?

So, what’s in this Krabby Patty? Wendy’s is taking its classic approach with a “premium cheeseburger made with fresh, never frozen beef, topped with fresh produce and a secret Krabby Patty sauce,” all designed to bring the magic of the Krusty Krab right to your taste buds.

The Frosty Goes Under the Sea!

But that’s not all! Wendy’s is also reportedly releasing a “Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty.” This isn’t just any Frosty—it’s their signature Vanilla Frosty swirled with Pineapple Mango puree, a nod to SpongeBob’s iconic pineapple house.

Get ready, SpongeBob fans! Wendy’s is reportedly gearing up to launch its very own Krabby Patty burger, paying tribute to the iconic Nickelodeon show, "SpongeBob SquarePants." And yes, it's as epic as it sounds!

According to a leaked memo making waves on Reddit, this legendary under-the-sea treat is set to hit Wendy’s menus on October 8th to celebrate SpongeBob’s 25th anniversary. But don’t worry, you won’t need to dive into the ocean to get your hands on one.

So, what’s in this Krabby Patty? Wendy’s is taking its classic approach with a “premium cheeseburger made with fresh, never frozen beef, topped with fresh produce and a secret Krabby Patty sauce,” all designed to bring the magic of the Krusty Krab right to your taste buds.

Limited Time Offer!

This exclusive SpongeBob meal will only be available until November 11th, so make sure to grab it while you can! As of now, Wendy’s hasn’t confirmed or denied the collaboration, but SpongeBob fans are already gearing up to see if the Krabby Patty lives up to the hype.

Stay tuned and get ready to indulge in a little bit of Bikini Bottom magic at your local Wendy’s!