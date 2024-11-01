Ultimate Fetch: Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Winners Get Their Own Trading Cards

Topps, the trading card company owned by Fanatics, is known for its sports cards and pop culture collectibles. Now, they've teamed up with the Westminster Kennel Club to bring some canine champions into the spotlight, launching a brand-new series of dog-themed trading cards that may just become rare collector's items.

This unique collection, fittingly titled “Stars of the Show,” includes 40 base cards that feature champion dogs from past Westminster Kennel Club Dog Shows. Among the line-up is Sage, the 2024 Westminster Best in Show winner and a proud miniature poodle, ready to sit (or stand) proudly in your card collection.

Chasing Relics: The Hunt for the Special Editions

Collectors and dog lovers alike may go wild over two types of “relic” cards in this collection. These cards are highly sought-after for a unique twist—each includes a small piece of memorabilia. In this case, cards for 40 of these champion pups contain a slice of the Official Best in Show ribbon, making them as close to the show as you can get without being there in person. Each of these relic cards is numbered to 20, so only a few fans will be lucky enough to snag one.

And if you’re aiming for the ultra-rare pieces, look out for the Winner Circle Relic cards. This special edition includes just seven one-of-a-kind cards, each featuring the purple winner’s lapel worn by handlers of the top dogs: Mercedes, Louis, Sage, Micah, Frankie, Comet, and Monty. These lapels come complete with a paw print, marking a truly unique collectible for the most devoted fans.

Fetch One in Four Packs – if You’re Lucky!

The odds of finding a Westminster Kennel Club insert are 1:4 packs, meaning you’ve got a decent shot of picking up one of these pooch-inspired cards. So whether you’re in it for the love of dogs, the thrill of collecting, or a bit of both, Topps has brought the best of both worlds to the table (or doghouse)!

Would you collect these “ulti-mutt” cards?