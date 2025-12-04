What Canadians Googled in 2025: From Baseball Spit to K-Pop Obsession
Ah, Google. The place where Canadians go to solve life’s biggest mysteries — and by “biggest,” we mean why do baseball players spit so much?
The 2025 search trends are out, and they reveal a nation fuelled by pop culture, anxious curiosity, and a healthy dose of “why does my cat do that?”
🎬 Lights, Camera, Search History
Hollywood ruled our thumbs this year:
- Happy Gilmore 2 — we needed to know if Adam Sandler still got it
- Minecraft: The Movie — because your kid will force you to watch it
- How to Train Your Dragon — nostalgia is our emotional support animal
On the TV side:
- Severance — “Is season 2 finally happening or what?”
- Squid Game — we still need a support group
- Landman and The Pitt — new shows we pretended we discovered first
🎵 Music We Obsessed Over
K-pop took the crown (again):
Stranger Things wasn’t the only thing going upside-down — Canadians streamed Huntr/x and The Saja Boys like our lives depended on it.
Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar reminded us who’s king:
“Not Like Us” and “Luther” ruled gym playlists, break-up playlists, and “I’m just angry at the government” playlists.
🏀⚾ Sports Questions That Exposed Us
We love sports! We just… don’t understand them.
Top athletic brain-busters:
- “Why do baseball players spit?”
- “How many baseballs are used in an MLB game?”
- “Is it icing or offside or both??” — probably
🧑💻 Politics, But Make It Confusing
Canadians wanted answers, without having to read full articles:
- “Why did Trudeau resign?”
- “How do tariffs work?”
- “Can someone please explain it like I’m five?”
Democracy, but with vibes!
🐈 Our Most Adorable Searches
We’re soft. We’re curious. We’re cat-owned.
- “Why do cats flop down in front of you?”
Answer: Because they control us, and they know it.
🧠 The Canadian Mind in 2025
What do we care about? Celebs, sports, politics, dragons, K-pop, and cats. Honestly, that’s balance. Tim Horton’s could never.
