What Canadians Googled in 2025: From Baseball Spit to K-Pop Obsession

Tech | What's Trending
Published December 4, 2025
By Charlie

Ah, Google. The place where Canadians go to solve life’s biggest mysteries — and by “biggest,” we mean why do baseball players spit so much?

The 2025 search trends are out, and they reveal a nation fuelled by pop culture, anxious curiosity, and a healthy dose of “why does my cat do that?”

RELATED: What Did You Google in 2024? A Look at the Year’s Trending Searches

🎬 Lights, Camera, Search History

Hollywood ruled our thumbs this year:

  • Happy Gilmore 2 — we needed to know if Adam Sandler still got it
  • Minecraft: The Movie — because your kid will force you to watch it
  • How to Train Your Dragon — nostalgia is our emotional support animal

On the TV side:

  • Severance — “Is season 2 finally happening or what?”
  • Squid Game — we still need a support group
  • Landman and The Pitt — new shows we pretended we discovered first

🎵 Music We Obsessed Over

K-pop took the crown (again):
Stranger Things wasn’t the only thing going upside-down — Canadians streamed Huntr/x and The Saja Boys like our lives depended on it.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar reminded us who’s king:
Not Like Us” and “Luther” ruled gym playlists, break-up playlists, and “I’m just angry at the government” playlists.

🏀⚾ Sports Questions That Exposed Us

We love sports! We just… don’t understand them.

Top athletic brain-busters:

  • “Why do baseball players spit?”
  • “How many baseballs are used in an MLB game?”
  • “Is it icing or offside or both??” — probably

🧑‍💻 Politics, But Make It Confusing

Canadians wanted answers, without having to read full articles:

  • “Why did Trudeau resign?”
  • “How do tariffs work?”
  • “Can someone please explain it like I’m five?”

Democracy, but with vibes!

🐈 Our Most Adorable Searches

We’re soft. We’re curious. We’re cat-owned.

  • “Why do cats flop down in front of you?”
    Answer: Because they control us, and they know it.

🧠 The Canadian Mind in 2025

What do we care about? Celebs, sports, politics, dragons, K-pop, and cats. Honestly, that’s balance. Tim Horton’s could never.

