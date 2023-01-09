What Does Someone Do To Make you Say “Ick”?
Ew, Gross!
Online dating has opened up a whole new world of singles, which means people can afford to have higher standards.
People have become very set on what they want in a partner.
A poll of 2,000 adults found nearly half have ended a relationship because of an ‘ick’, and 56 percent have ghosted someone completely.
12 percent have called it quits with a romantic interest because they were obsessed with star signs, while 11 percent have ended it with someone who clapped when a plane landed.
A tenth of men would also happily break it off with someone who wanted to share food on a first date.
The study found that simply smelling bad is the top ‘ick’ followed by pretending to be more knowledgeable about something than they really are and being overbearing or rude.
67 percent describe themselves as at least somewhat picky when it comes to finding a partner, with 22 percent being ‘very picky’.
TOP 40 THINGS THAT GIVE ADULTS THE ‘ICK’
- Smelling bad
- Pretending to be more knowledgeable about something than they actually are
- Being overbearing and rude
- Double texting (sending a secondary text if you’ve not responded after the first one)
- Having bad teeth
- Being rude to a waiter
- Living in a mess
- Having dirty fingernails
- Chewing with their mouth open
- Being too clingy
- Talking too loud
- Eating and talking at the same time
- Being obsessed with their star signs
- Having long fingernails
- Putting on a baby voice
- Wearing too much makeup
- Breathing heavily
- Oversharing on social media
- Referring to themselves in third person
- Having a bad tattoo
- Wearing a weird coloured lipstick
- Having shoes that are too dirty
- Having an Instagram account for their pet
- Referring to their football team as ‘we’
- Clapping when an airplane lands
- Wearing bad jeans
- Wearing sunglasses indoors
- Taking longer than you to get ready
- Having too many shirt buttons undone
- Wearing shoes you don’t like
- Living at home with parents
- Not wearing socks with shoes
- Wanting to share food on the first date
- Wearing a tacky watch
- Using emojis in texts
- Wearing socks to bed
- Not paying on the first date
- Wearing creased clothes
- Saying pet names like ‘honey’ or ‘baby’
- Pronouncing David Bowie’s name wrong