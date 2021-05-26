Listen Live

What Exactly Are The Best Songs To Spin To?

Get your spin on!

By Dirt/Divas

If you’re a spinner, then you know that music is super important to your workout.   According to Billboard.com, Bowflex just released a list of the best songs to spin to…

 

“Memories (Dillon Francis Remix)”,  Maroon 5 and Dillon Francis.

“Dancing with a Stranger (Cheat Codes Remix)”,  Sam Smith and Normani.

“Hate Me”,  Ellie Goulding and Juice WRLD.

“Supalonely”,  Benee featuring Gus Dapperton.

“Find U Again”,  Mark Ronson featuring Camila Cabello.

 

“Secrets”,  Regard and RAYE.

 

“I’ll Wait”,  Kygo and Sasha Sloan.

 

“You Should Be Sad”,  Halsey.

