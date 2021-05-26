What Exactly Are The Best Songs To Spin To?
Get your spin on!
If you’re a spinner, then you know that music is super important to your workout. According to Billboard.com, Bowflex just released a list of the best songs to spin to…
“Memories (Dillon Francis Remix)”, Maroon 5 and Dillon Francis.
“Dancing with a Stranger (Cheat Codes Remix)”, Sam Smith and Normani.
“Hate Me”, Ellie Goulding and Juice WRLD.
“Supalonely”, Benee featuring Gus Dapperton.
“Find U Again”, Mark Ronson featuring Camila Cabello.
“Secrets”, Regard and RAYE.
“I’ll Wait”, Kygo and Sasha Sloan.
“You Should Be Sad”, Halsey.