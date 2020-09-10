What Happened After Two Sisters Used Wifi at Taco Bell?

Last week in a central California neighbourhood this (pictured below) Instagram went viral.

“Two young girls were looking for a place with WiFi to do their school work so they sat near Taco Bell to connect to the free WiFi.”

“A lot of us don’t have to worry about having a proper WiFi connection or a quiet place to work from home.”

The girls are being raised by their single Mom at home. After seeing this story, a local resident set up a GoFundMe Account for them.

Their GoFundMe has now raised more than $146,000!!! It’ll go towards their future Schooling and internet at home likely.