What Happens To Your Body When You Cut Out Alcohol For 30 Days

Important takeaways from participating in Dry January!

Cutting out alcohol if you drink in excess can bring about health benefits for your liver, heart, and body composition.

The current Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that alcohol should be consumed in moderation — up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.

Many people turn to Dry January as a motivator to start the new year alcohol-free.

But while abstaining from alcohol for a month might seem like a trendy, short-term New Year’s resolution, several health benefits come with it.

If nothing else, participating in Dry January will give you a sense of control over your health and you will feel a sense of accomplishment for achieving a set goal.

For those who drink heavily, you will notice pronounced physiologic effects, such as more mental clarity, better sleep, weight loss, and feeling the ‘detox’ sensation, in addition to achieving a set goal.”

Benefits of Dry January

Live relief

Decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease

Reduce the risk of cancer



The report states that a person’s risk of developing alcohol-associated cancer increases with the more alcohol they drink regularly over time. Links are shown between alcohol consumption and the development of the following types of cancer:

head and neck

esophageal

liver

breast

colorectal



Weight lose

Boost brain power



