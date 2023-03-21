What is Blockbuster Doing?

Fans think that Blockbuster is planning a comeback as the site has been activated again.

If you go to blockbuster.com their famous logo will appear and under it in its iconic yellow print reads “We are working on rewinding your Movie.”

New business idea: We're going to come back as a bank and use VHS and DVDs as currency. Time to go visit your mom. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) March 15, 2023

The iconic video rental chain was a staple of the 1990s and early 2000s, though filed for bankruptcy in 2010, and by 2014 its remaining stores had closed.

It currently retains one store in Bend, Oregon, with the website itself owned by Dish Network – which owns several franchise agreements for the Blockbuster brand.

Fans have taken to social media to speculate on what it could mean, suggesting it could be bringing back some nostalgia or even entering the streaming market:

This is the first update to the website in 10 years. And social media is all over it!

https://twitter.com/Chanel_may03/status/1637625730950639616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1637625730950639616%7Ctwgr%5Ec27af9e2b189594c51e440cc709090c05212b5a9%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nme.com%2Fnews%2Ffilm%2Ffans-think-blockbuster-is-planning-a-comeback-3416894

Blockbuster has relaunched their social media channels & website

There is a lot of speculation on this, including a new blockbuster video streaming site.

What was your favorite video place in Edmonton? #yeg #yeg893fm #question pic.twitter.com/9Q5WFCeYrS — 89.3 The Raven (@893TheRaven) March 20, 2023

Last year Netflix released a new sitcom called Blockbuster focusing on a fictionalized version of the last operating video store of the brand, starring Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. However, it was cancelled after one season.