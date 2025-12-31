What I’ve Learned in 2025
It's been a year, to say the least. I year of learning, judging and figuring things out. Here is what I've learned in the past 365 days.
Skip a Coldplay concert with your boss
Protein is the new personality trait/If it has 30g, we trust it more than people
Electrolytes fix headaches, moods, and regrets. Basically, emotional support water.
Maternity pants are just pants now. Elastic waist = personal growth.
Flight attendants don’t get paid for delayed flights
Tariffs are terrible…I miss American Wine
Every problem has a $79 solution sold on Instagram
You can be tired without doing anything, and that’s valid
Walking the dog counts as cardio if there’s snow resistance
If the school email starts with “We kindly ask,” pour another glass
If someone says, “Have you tried magnesium?” just leave
The wine glass gets bigger every year, and no one is mad about it…
Remember, knowing is growing! Happy New Year!
