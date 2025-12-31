Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
What I’ve Learned in 2025

Lifestyle
Published December 31, 2025
By Charlie

It's been a year, to say the least. I year of learning, judging and figuring things out. Here is what I've learned in the past 365 days.

Skip a Coldplay concert with your boss

Protein is the new personality trait/If it has 30g, we trust it more than people

Electrolytes fix headaches, moods, and regrets. Basically, emotional support water.

Maternity pants are just pants now.  Elastic waist = personal growth.

Flight attendants don’t get paid for delayed flights

Tariffs are terrible…I miss American Wine

Maternity pants are cool for everyone

Every problem has a $79 solution sold on Instagram

You can be tired without doing anything, and that’s valid

Walking the dog counts as cardio if there’s snow resistance

If the school email starts with “We kindly ask,” pour another glass

If someone says, “Have you tried magnesium?” just leave

The wine glass gets bigger every year, and no one is mad about it…

Remember, knowing is growing! Happy New Year!

