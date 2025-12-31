What I’ve Learned in 2025

It's been a year, to say the least. I year of learning, judging and figuring things out. Here is what I've learned in the past 365 days.

Skip a Coldplay concert with your boss

RELATED: 9% of People Hate Kiss-Cams — Including (Allegedly) One Former CEO

Protein is the new personality trait/If it has 30g, we trust it more than people

Electrolytes fix headaches, moods, and regrets. Basically, emotional support water.

Maternity pants are just pants now. Elastic waist = personal growth.

Flight attendants don’t get paid for delayed flights



Tariffs are terrible…I miss American Wine



Maternity pants are cool for everyone



Every problem has a $79 solution sold on Instagram



You can be tired without doing anything, and that’s valid



Walking the dog counts as cardio if there’s snow resistance



If the school email starts with “We kindly ask,” pour another glass



If someone says, “Have you tried magnesium?” just leave



The wine glass gets bigger every year, and no one is mad about it…

Remember, knowing is growing! Happy New Year!