What Kind of Driver Are You?
There are six types!
Everyone thinks that they are a good driver!
A new report by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety identifies six types of drivers by analyzing risky driving behaviours.
The most common dangerous behaviours were speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.
The annual Traffic Safety Culture Index survey developed these six driver profiles by examining patterns of self-reported risky driving behaviours among a large group of drivers.
Only 4 in 10 surveyed fall into the “Safe Drivers” category.
As daily driving patterns and traffic volumes rebound from pandemic lows, traffic fatalities remain alarmingly high. Evidence points to fewer traffic stops, while fatal crashes involving risky behaviours like impaired driving and speeding remain an epidemic on our roadways.
The six driver profiles identified by the latest Traffic Safety Culture Index (TSCI) are:
- Safe Drivers (41.2%) – Few in this group reported engaging in any risky driving-related behaviours, and more women (57%) composed the Safe Drivers group.
- Speeding Drivers (22.7%) – These drivers reported driving 15mph over the speed limit on freeways and/or 10mph over on residential streets but did not engage in most other dangerous behaviours.
- Distracted and Aggressive Drivers (17.3%) – Reported distracted driving behaviors (texting while driving), speeding, and aggressive behaviours, such as red-light running and switching lanes quickly.
- Distracted Drivers (15.0%) – These drivers reported distracted driving behaviours such as reading text messages and texting while driving.
- Most Dangerous Drivers (2.4%) – While these drivers consisted of only a small percentage of the drivers, they pose a serious risk to themselves and other road users as they reported engaging in all risky driving-related behaviours.
- Impaired Drivers (1.3%) – Most live in non-metropolitan areas. Interestingly, drivers with a 4-year college degree were far less likely to report driving while impaired. At the same time, the most “over-represented” group consisted of those with some college or an associate degree.