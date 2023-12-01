What Kind of Driver Are You?

Everyone thinks that they are a good driver!

A new report by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety identifies six types of drivers by analyzing risky driving behaviours.

The most common dangerous behaviours were speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.

The annual Traffic Safety Culture Index survey developed these six driver profiles by examining patterns of self-reported risky driving behaviours among a large group of drivers.

Only 4 in 10 surveyed fall into the “Safe Drivers” category.

As daily driving patterns and traffic volumes rebound from pandemic lows, traffic fatalities remain alarmingly high. Evidence points to fewer traffic stops, while fatal crashes involving risky behaviours like impaired driving and speeding remain an epidemic on our roadways.

The six driver profiles identified by the latest Traffic Safety Culture Index (TSCI) are: