Listen Live

What Makes An A-Hole An A-Hole?

Everyone knows one, perhaps you are one!

By Kool Mornings

That person in your life who’s irritating, exasperating and generally unpleasant to be around. In other words, a total a**hole.

 

New research from the University of Georgia suggests that the “biggest **sholes” in many people’s lives are middle-aged men.

 

The study asked almost 400 people to think of the “biggest a**hole” in their life to assess the traits that people associate with the term. 

 

Related: A Quarter of the Time People Say Thank You, But Don’t Mean It…

 

Researchers found that most of the targets of the insult were viewed as manipulative, aggressive and entitled. Other A-hole traits include manipulation and irresponsibility. 

 

When participants were asked to name the biggest A-hole in their life, former romantic partners, old bosses and estranged family members topped the list.

 

One in three people said that the biggest A-hole they know is present in their lives as either a co-worker, friend or lover!

 

More

Related posts

Walmart To Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Bags Across Canada By April 22nd!

A GUY DIDN’T WANT TO SEE HIS FUTURE IN-LAWS, SO HE SENT HIS TWIN BROTHER

We First Picked Our Favour Candy At The Age Of 11!