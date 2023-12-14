WHAT MAKES YOU FEEL THE MOST NOSTALGIC OVER THE HOLIDAYS?

For better or worse, the holidays are packed with NOSTALGIA. (And Scotch tape, WAY TOO MUCH Scotch tape.)

A new survey asked people “What ignites the most nostalgia during the holiday season,” and the #1 response was: Spending time with loved ones.

Decorating the Christmas tree was a close second, followed by seeing holiday lights, holiday music, holiday movies, baking cookies, cooking holiday meals, receiving a holiday card, and vintage decorations.

And some holiday traditions might ONLY be done for the sake of nostalgia.

In the same survey, 22% of people admit that they probably spend more time planning and putting up their decorations, than they do actually relaxing and enjoying them.

WHAT IGNITES THE MOST NOSTALGIA DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON?