What Moms Of Teens Want For Mother’s Day
Good times!
Teenagers are fun, aren’t they? While I love the age that my kids are at, every age comes with its challenges. So, this Mother’s Day, here are a few things I’d like. Even just a couple of things from this list will do.
-Leave my phone charger plugged in where I left it
-Return all plates, silverware and cups to the kitchen (bonus if you put them in the dishwasher)
-I’d like to see your bedroom floor
-No eye roll the entire day
-Get along with your sibling
-Take a selfie with me
-Put your phone down for a few hours
-Take a walk with me and the dogs
-Keep your shower under 45 minutes
-When I call your name, don’t respond with “no?”
