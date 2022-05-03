What Moms Of Teens Want For Mother’s Day

Teenagers are fun, aren’t they? While I love the age that my kids are at, every age comes with its challenges. So, this Mother’s Day, here are a few things I’d like. Even just a couple of things from this list will do.

-Leave my phone charger plugged in where I left it

-Return all plates, silverware and cups to the kitchen (bonus if you put them in the dishwasher)

-I’d like to see your bedroom floor

-No eye roll the entire day

-Get along with your sibling

-Take a selfie with me

-Put your phone down for a few hours

-Take a walk with me and the dogs

-Keep your shower under 45 minutes

-When I call your name, don’t respond with “no?”

