What Moms Of Teens Want For Mother’s Day

By Kool Mornings

Teenagers are fun, aren’t they?  While I love the age that my kids are at, every age comes with its challenges.  So, this Mother’s Day, here are a few things I’d like.  Even just a couple of things from this list will do.

 

-Leave my phone charger plugged in where I left it

-Return all plates, silverware and cups to the kitchen (bonus if you put them in the dishwasher)

-I’d like to see your bedroom floor

-No eye roll the entire day

-Get along with your sibling

-Take a selfie with me

-Put your phone down for a few hours

-Take a walk with me and the dogs

-Keep your shower under 45 minutes

-When I call your name, don’t respond with “no?”

 

