What Peanut Butter Says About Your Personality!

Jif did a big survey for National Peanut Butter Lovers Day next Monday and asked a bunch of questions about the creamy-or-crunchy debate.

Here are five quick stats from the survey at SWNSDigital.com…

1. Half of us prefer creamy, and half like crunchy. So it’s an even split.

2. A third of us are “extremely” passionate about that preference. And 63% would rather have NO peanut butter than the kind they don’t like.

3. People who prefer creamy are more likely to be judged for it. Half of the creamy fans have felt judged before, compared to a third of people who like crunchy. And creamy fans are also more likely to PRETEND to like the other kind, just to fit in.



4. People who like creamy peanut butter are more likely to describe themselves as early birds and introverts. Crunchy fans are more likely to be night owls and extroverts, and slightly more likely to say they’re an optimist.

5. Almost half of the people in the survey said it would be a “deal-breaker” if the person they were dating was on the opposite side of the creamy/crunchy debate.