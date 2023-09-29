What People Are Working On At the Gym…

A recent survey conducted by Gymless.org polled 285,000 fitness enthusiasts to find out which muscular attributes are most desired. The clear favourite? Chiseled abs, with a whopping 31% of respondents choosing this over other options.

While other muscular attributes, such as wide shoulders and a V-shaped back, received significant attention, the coveted six-pack stood out as the most desired body feature. Large pecs surprisingly fell to the bottom of the list.

This trend aligns with a previous poll that was launched by Muscle & Fitness Magazine, that declared abdominal muscles the “sexiest male body part” by female participants. But beyond aesthetics, the focus on abs has a broader implication.

The Meaning of rock-solid abs, according to a study!

“Visible abdominal muscles are often considered a symbol of vitality in a world in which obesity is increasingly prevalent.

For some, visible abdominals are a proxy for financial status and self-discipline, considering the investment of time and effort that attaining them requires.”

What is perhaps more surprising is that large pectoralis muscles of the chest are considered the least preferred among those polled. Having a strong bench press or an intimidating front-facing appearance, it would seem, is not a priority for some fitness enthusiasts.