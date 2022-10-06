What People Would Give Up For A Stress-Free Day!
Nearly anything! According to a new poll!
A new poll of 2,000 people revealed that one in 10 can’t remember the last time they had a stress-free day!
When people feel stressed out, they avoid necessary tasks like doing laundry, vacuuming, and cleaning their homes.
Many said they would pass on a week’s worth of productivity, an entire paycheck, and even sex if it meant having a stressless day.
Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10th, a new study was commissioned to determine the state of people’s mental health!
The study found that over 80% of people are satisfied with their current mental well-being, with 65% having only given more thought to their personal well-being over the past two years.
After experiencing more people in their lives being open to sharing and talking about their mental health journeys, 66% have been inspired to take better care of their own mental well-being.
TOP THINGS PEOPLE WOULD GIVE UP FOR A STRESS-FREE DAY
- Favourite meals/snacks – 45%
- Chocolate – 43%
- Shopping – 35%
- Important meetings – 30%
- A week’s worth of productivity – 30%
- An entire paycheck – 28%
- Exercise equipment – 28%
- Sex – 26%
- Moving deadlines at work – 23%
- Instagram – 22%
- Plans with friends – 22%
- TikTok – 20%
- Technological devices – 19%