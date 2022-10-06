Listen Live

What People Would Give Up For A Stress-Free Day!

Nearly anything! According to a new poll!

By Kool Mornings

A new poll of 2,000 people revealed that one in 10 can’t remember the last time they had a stress-free day!

When people feel stressed out, they avoid necessary tasks like doing laundry, vacuuming, and cleaning their homes.

Many said they would pass on a week’s worth of productivity, an entire paycheck, and even sex if it meant having a stressless day.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10th, a new study was commissioned to determine the state of people’s mental health!

Selena Gomez launches ‘Mental Health 101’ With Rare Beauty

The study found that over 80% of people are satisfied with their current mental well-being, with 65% having only given more thought to their personal well-being over the past two years.

After experiencing more people in their lives being open to sharing and talking about their mental health journeys, 66% have been inspired to take better care of their own mental well-being.

TOP THINGS PEOPLE WOULD GIVE UP FOR A STRESS-FREE DAY

  • Favourite meals/snacks – 45%
  • Chocolate – 43%
  • Shopping – 35%
  • Important meetings – 30%
  • A week’s worth of productivity – 30%
  • An entire paycheck – 28%
  • Exercise equipment – 28%
  • Sex – 26%
  • Moving deadlines at work – 23%
  • Instagram – 22% 
  • Plans with friends – 22%
  • TikTok – 20%
  • Technological devices – 19%

Related posts

6 Fall Activities We’re Googling Right Now

GoodWill Has launched Goodwillfinds, A Website For Online Thrifting!

A Park Bench In Caledon Paying Tribute To Someone Who Died Is Causing Confusion