What People Would Give Up For A Stress-Free Day!

A new poll of 2,000 people revealed that one in 10 can’t remember the last time they had a stress-free day!

When people feel stressed out, they avoid necessary tasks like doing laundry, vacuuming, and cleaning their homes.

Many said they would pass on a week’s worth of productivity, an entire paycheck, and even sex if it meant having a stressless day.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10th, a new study was commissioned to determine the state of people’s mental health!

The study found that over 80% of people are satisfied with their current mental well-being, with 65% having only given more thought to their personal well-being over the past two years.

After experiencing more people in their lives being open to sharing and talking about their mental health journeys, 66% have been inspired to take better care of their own mental well-being.

TOP THINGS PEOPLE WOULD GIVE UP FOR A STRESS-FREE DAY