What Scares Us Now As Adults But Didn’t As Child?

Kids are fearless, carefree and will say just about anything! How great would it be if we could take those characteristics into adulthood?

Another interesting Reddit question was asked of users, “What’s terrifying to an adult, but meaningless to a child?”

Check engine light or broken down car on the highway

Jumping off a swing

Falling in general (Falling downstairs)

Taxes

Honesty (Kids will say anything)

Getting Older

Losing Teeth

Time (Not enough hours in the day)

Being Naked in front of people

Debt/Bills