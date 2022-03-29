What Scares Us Now As Adults But Didn’t As Child?
Oh, to be as carefree as a child!
Kids are fearless, carefree and will say just about anything! How great would it be if we could take those characteristics into adulthood?
Another interesting Reddit question was asked of users, “What’s terrifying to an adult, but meaningless to a child?”
Check engine light or broken down car on the highway
Jumping off a swing
Falling in general (Falling downstairs)
Taxes
Honesty (Kids will say anything)
Getting Older
Losing Teeth
Time (Not enough hours in the day)
Being Naked in front of people
Debt/Bills