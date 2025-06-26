What the Heck Is a Screen Divorce?

A screen divorce is when couples decide to stop watching TV together. That’s it.

No more pretending to enjoy zombie dramas when you’re a rom-com girl. No more gritting your teeth through hour-long car restoration shows when all you want is Bridgerton and some peace.

You each get your own screen, your own show, and your own sanity back.

Same House, Separate Screens

You don’t have to be in different rooms — though that’s fair game. Maybe one of you pops on some headphones while the other goes full blast on Netflix. Or maybe one of you retreats to the bedroom while the other sets up in the living room with snacks and a sense of freedom.

The point is: no one has to suffer through another episode of something they hate. No fake enthusiasm. No “just one more episode?” guilt. Just sweet, solo streaming bliss.

Why It’s Catching On

Let’s be honest — we all have too many screens anyway. Between the TVs, iPads, laptops, and phones, it was only a matter of time before we stopped pretending we have the same taste in shows.

Screen divorce isn’t about drifting apart — it’s about choosing happiness, one binge session at a time.

Because the couple that streams separately? Probably stays together longer… and sleeps better, not having to fake-laugh through Season 4 of Rust Valley Restorers.