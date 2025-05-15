What the May 2-4 Long Weekend Really Means to Canadians

May long weekend. May Two-Four. Victoria Day. Whatever you call it, this beloved Canadian holiday means one thing: summer is officially here (well, almost).

Sure, it technically celebrates Queen Victoria’s birthday, but for most of us, it’s the green light to kick off the season of BBQS, boating, and borderline dangerous amounts of beer.

The Great Migration North

If you’ve ever sat on the 400 for three hours behind a convoy of campers, RVs, and pickup trucks loaded with patio chairs and citronella candles — congrats, you’ve experienced the true May 2-4 vibe. It’s a mass exodus to cottage country, complete with dogs whining for pee breaks and passengers regretting that last iced coffee. It’s chaotic, it’s crowded, and it’s somehow worth it every single year.

Costco Gas Lines, Cottage Chaos & BBQ Mayhem

By the Thursday before the long weekend, Costco gas lines are practically their commuter zones, snaking around the parking lot with campers and SUVs filled to bursting. Grocery stores? Absolute mayhem. People shop like they’re feeding a battalion — burgers, buns, hot dogs, snacks, and enough condiments to dress a small food truck army.

Planting Season & Garden Centre Gridlock

For the green thumbs among us, May 2-4 is the signal to get planting. Garden centres are slammed with eager shoppers ready to bring their flower beds and veggie patches back to life. If you’ve never been shoulder-checked over a hanging basket, are you even doing it right?

Boats, Bonfires & Backyard Shenanigans

Launching the boat is a May 2-4 tradition — even if you don’t have a boat. You’ll probably still say, “We’re launching the boat this weekend,” which loosely translates to “we’re drinking near a large body of water.”

Campfires are lit, s’mores are made (or burned), and someone always brings fireworks they’re technically not supposed to set off until Monday. But hey, what’s more Canadian than slightly illegal fireworks and apologizing to the neighbours after?

The Legendary 2-4

Let’s not forget the namesake of the weekend: the two-four. That’s a 24-pack of beer for the uninitiated, and finishing one solo over the weekend is a weirdly accepted badge of honour. Whether you’re at the cottage, in a tent, or just on your apartment balcony, this weekend is made for cracking cold ones and saying give’r at least five times before sunset.

So, whether you're battling highway traffic, BBQing with your crew, or just planting petunias in your backyard, May 2-4 is a Canadian rite of passage. Cheers to summer’s unofficial opening weekend. Let’s give’r.