What to Do Before You Take the Kids to Visit Santa

(So No One Melts Down, Including You)

It’s that magical time of year when the kids are vibrating with excitement, the malls are blasting “Jingle Bell Rock,” and parents everywhere are mentally preparing for that annual rite of passage: the Santa visit.

And while the photos are adorable, the journey to get them is a Christmas miracle in itself.

So here’s your pre-visit game plan to help things go smoothly, or at least reduce the chances of a total North Pole level meltdown.

1. Pick Your Time Wisely (also known as Avoid Nap O’Clock at All Costs)

The biggest rookie mistake is showing up right before your kid’s nap. Don’t do it. Santa may be magical, but even he can’t compete with a tired toddler. Aim for early morning or after a solid snack. Trust me.

2. Do a Little “Santa Warm Up”

Some kids walk right up to Santa like they’ve known him forever. Others need a minute… or ten.

Show them pictures of Santa beforehand, watch a quick Christmas movie, or point out Santa from afar when you arrive. They don’t need to sprint into his arms immediately like a holiday rom com reunion.

3. Set the Vibes With the Outfit

If your kid hates itchy sweaters, today is not the day to force them into a wool turtleneck “because it looks cute.”

Pick something festive but comfy. Christmas PJs are always fun!

4. Prep the Wish List in Advance

Save yourself from panicked in line whisper fights that go, “No, you cannot ask Santa for a live dolphin.”

Chat about wishes before you go. Keep it simple, keep it realistic.

5. Bring Snacks. Always Snacks.

I cannot stress this enough.

A hungry child facing a long Santa line is a recipe for chaos. Pack something mess free and bribe worthy. Granola bars, fruit snacks… anything to avoid the line of doom turning into the meltdown of doom.

6. Let Them Know What’s Going to Happen

Kids love predictability.

Explain the steps:

“We’ll wait in line. We’ll see Santa. You can talk to him. Then we get a picture.”

Simple. Non scary.

7. Give Yourself Extra Time (Because Chaos Will Happen)

Someone will need to pee. Someone will lose a mitten. Someone will insist on walking at a pace normally reserved for snails.

Leave early. You’ll thank yourself later.

8. Remember It Doesn’t Have to Be Perfect

If your kid panics last minute and refuses to sit on Santa’s knee, totally fine.

If they smile like they’re being held hostage in a Christmas card, still adorable.

If they insist on telling Santa they want a tuba, happens.

The point is the memory, not the perfection.

So take a breath, pack the snacks, and embrace the chaos.

With a little prep, you can keep the magic alive and maybe even enjoy the Santa visit this year.

And if all else fails, at least you’ll have a great story for future teenage embarrassment.