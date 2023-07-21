What To Do To Win The Lottery!

Many lottery players hope they can increase their odds by playing lucky numbers such as birthdays and anniversaries, buying tickets every week or only choosing Quick Picks, where lottery machines randomly select a group of numbers.

Magic numbers, hot numbers, cold numbers, significant dates, the odds are still stratospheric that your ticket will be the one to hit the big jackpot.

Keep in mind your odds of winning Lotto Max, for example, are approximately 1 in 33,294,800. You are much more likely to be attacked by a shark, die in a plane crash or get struck by lightning.

The only way to really increase the odds of winning any lottery is to buy more tickets. The more tickets you buy, the more chances you have to win.

But if you are determined, as most of us are…A Harvard statistics professor recommends selecting random numbers or buying Quick Picks.

However, if you play less popular games or daily games that are only available in your province, you will have a higher probability of winning the jackpot but the prize will be smaller!



Friday’s Lotto Max draw is an estimated $70 million plus 21 max millions!