What We Actually Taste Like To Mosquitoes!

According to researchers from New York’s Rockefeller University, the real reason that mosquitoes love our blood so much is that it tastes like candy to them.

The bloody study found that we taste “salty and sweet’ kind of link that sweet and salty popcorn we all crave once in a while.

Similar to how human tongues can differentiate between salty, sweet, bitter, and sour flavours, female mosquitoes use the same specialized taste buds.

They even have a sweet tooth just like we have for sugar before they lay their eggs.

But at the end of the day, the researchers discovered that mosquitoes aren’t that picky when it comes to human prey. They say that we’re tasty enough for mosquitoes regardless.

