What We’d Do With Four Extra Hours In The Day!

The average adult says they’d need an extra four hours in the day to finish their to-do list.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed that 60% don’t believe there are enough hours in the day to get everything done.

If given extra time, respondents’ priorities would shift. One in five would focus more on projects or tasks they enjoy and 28% would tackle more, larger projects.

While most would knock out some chores, others feel they’d need the time for some extra sleep.

Some would even open new doors like going back to school or adopting a pet.

The survey showed that the average person has about five things on their to-do list on any given day — but half of those items are likely to go unfinished. Things like housework, outdoor work and laundry tend to be the first chores pushed aside.

Respondents’ energy levels are depleting well before their heads hit the pillow — most respondents admit they feel the least energetic between 3 and 4 p.m.

In fact, housework, jobs and financial responsibilities drain respondents of their energy the most.

With most of these tasks being part of their everyday lives, respondents are feeling burnt out an average of three days per week.

WHAT DRAINS PEOPLE OF THEIR ENERGY THE MOST?