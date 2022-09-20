What Would You Give Up For Coffee?

According to a new poll, three in four coffee drinkers cannot go a single day without their cup of joe.

The poll found that the average coffee drinker enjoys two cups per day, needs 21 minutes to finish each cup, and will refuse to pay more than $3 for a regular-sized café brew.

Among those polled, the most popular ways to brew coffee are via drip, espresso, cold brew and pour-over.

Forty-five percent feel that coffee has become more popular across the nation over the past three years due to coffee-related trends, remote working and working overtime.

Results also suggest that chocolate, bread, cheeses and fruits are the most popular things to pair with coffee.

THE BEST PLACES TO ENJOY COFFEE

At home – 33%

While reading a book – 17%

On a balcony/porch/patio – 17%

While watching the news – 16%

At a café – 16%

THE WORST SITUATION TO DRINK COFFEE

While commuting – 17%

While doing laundry – 17%

While exercising – 16%

While cooking – 16%

While on the phone – 16%