Listen Live

What Your Drink Order Says About Your Dating Confidence 🍸

Food
Published October 23, 2025
By Charlie

Turns out your go-to drink might say more about your dating game than your profile bio ever could.

According to a new survey of 2,000 single millennials and Gen Zers (aged 21 and up), your bar order can reveal just how confident you are when it comes to love — especially as cuffing season kicks off.

Confident Sippers

If you’re the type to order a shota neat drink, or a classic margarita, congratulations — you’re among the most self-assured daters out there.

  • 78% of shot-takers and neat-drink lovers were seen as confident.
  • 70% of margarita fans also give off major “I know what I want” energy.

Meanwhile, those who prefer their drink on the rocks (79%) or love tequila (77%) are most likely to make the first move. Cheers to liquid courage, right?

RELATED: New Dating Trend: Women Are Showing Up Au Naturel on First Dates — And We’re Kinda Into It

First-Date Favourites

More than half of singles (57%) enjoy a drink on a first date, with these being the top picks:

  • Margaritas (31%)
  • Shots (28%)
  • A glass of wine (25%)
  • Mimosas (14%)
  • Martinis (13%)

When it comes to date night activities, the classics still rule:

  • Dinner (52%)
  • Grabbing drinks (40%)
  • Seeing a movie (36%)

And if sparks fly? About one-third expect to talk about a second date (32%), and one in four are hoping for a goodnight kiss (26%).

New Dating Trends to Know

Gen Z and millennials aren’t playing by old dating rules anymore:

  • “Loud looking” (37%) — being upfront about what you want, no more pretending to be chill.
  • “Future-proofing” (34%) — chatting early about life goals and what you’re looking for.
  • “Daytime dating” (32%) — think coffee or brunch instead of late-night drinks, to keep things relaxed and low-pressure.

As the weather cools, love is heating up — 56% of singles say they’re ready for cuffing season and are planning an average of five first dates.

So the next time you order a drink, remember — whether it’s tequila, wine, or water with lemon — confidence might just be the best cocktail on the menu. 🍹

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close