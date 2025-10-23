What Your Drink Order Says About Your Dating Confidence 🍸

Turns out your go-to drink might say more about your dating game than your profile bio ever could.

According to a new survey of 2,000 single millennials and Gen Zers (aged 21 and up), your bar order can reveal just how confident you are when it comes to love — especially as cuffing season kicks off.

Confident Sippers

If you’re the type to order a shot, a neat drink, or a classic margarita, congratulations — you’re among the most self-assured daters out there.

78% of shot-takers and neat-drink lovers were seen as confident.

of shot-takers and neat-drink lovers were seen as confident. 70% of margarita fans also give off major “I know what I want” energy.

Meanwhile, those who prefer their drink on the rocks (79%) or love tequila (77%) are most likely to make the first move. Cheers to liquid courage, right?

First-Date Favourites

More than half of singles (57%) enjoy a drink on a first date, with these being the top picks:

Margaritas (31%)

Shots (28%)

A glass of wine (25%)

Mimosas (14%)

Martinis (13%)

When it comes to date night activities, the classics still rule:

Dinner (52%)

Grabbing drinks (40%)

Seeing a movie (36%)

And if sparks fly? About one-third expect to talk about a second date (32%), and one in four are hoping for a goodnight kiss (26%).

New Dating Trends to Know

Gen Z and millennials aren’t playing by old dating rules anymore:

“Loud looking” (37%) — being upfront about what you want, no more pretending to be chill.

— being upfront about what you want, no more pretending to be chill. “Future-proofing” (34%) — chatting early about life goals and what you’re looking for.

— chatting early about life goals and what you’re looking for. “Daytime dating” (32%) — think coffee or brunch instead of late-night drinks, to keep things relaxed and low-pressure.

As the weather cools, love is heating up — 56% of singles say they’re ready for cuffing season and are planning an average of five first dates.

So the next time you order a drink, remember — whether it’s tequila, wine, or water with lemon — confidence might just be the best cocktail on the menu. 🍹