What Your Favourite Ice Cream Says About Your Personality!
LOVE ice cream? Find out what your favourite flavour may say about your personality….
Vanilla – you are impulsive and an idealist.
Chocolate – you are dramatic and charming.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough – you are ambitious and competitive.
Rainbow Sherbet – you are analytical and decisive.
Rocky Road – you are engaging and a good listener.
Mint Chocolate Chip – you are frugal and cautious.
Pralines ‘n Cream – you are loving and supportive.
Strawberry – you are sweet & innocent.