What Your Favourite Ice Cream Says About Your Personality!

By Kool Eats

LOVE ice cream?  Find out what your favourite flavour may say about your personality….

Why Eating Ice Cream In The Summer Heat Can Make You Hotter!

Vanilla – you are impulsive and an idealist.

Chocolate – you are dramatic and charming.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough – you are ambitious and competitive.

Rainbow Sherbet – you are analytical and decisive.

Rocky Road – you are engaging and a good listener.

Mint Chocolate Chip – you are frugal and cautious.

Pralines ‘n Cream – you are loving and supportive.

Strawberry – you are sweet & innocent.

