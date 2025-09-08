What Your Go-To Drink Order Says About You (According to Servers)
When you’re out at a restaurant or bar, what do you usually order to drink? According to Food & Wine, your choice might reveal more about you than you think. In fact, servers often admit they start making snap judgments the moment your drink order leaves your lips.
Here’s what your favourite sip might be saying about you:
💧 Water
Servers assume you’re either focused on hydration or trying to save a few bucks. Tap water? You’re down-to-earth and easygoing. Sparkling water? You’re adventurous, maybe a little fancy, and probably dreaming of your next trip to Europe.
🍸 A Cosmopolitan
Order this and you’re instantly giving off Sex and the City vibes. You’re extra fancy, a little nostalgic, and probably still think Carrie Bradshaw’s closet is peak goals.
☕ Coffee
It depends how you take it. Black coffee says you’re straightforward, decisive, and ready to get things done. But if you’re ordering oat milk, nutmeg, and whipped cream on top, servers may quietly label you as high maintenance.
🍵 Hot Tea
This order screams introspective, sincere, and self-care queen (or king). You’re thoughtful, cozy, and you know the value of slowing down—even if it means your server has to fetch half the kitchen just to assemble your tea tray.
🍹 Tito’s and Vodka
Yes, people actually order this… and yes, servers actually laugh about it. Tito’s is vodka, so asking for a “Tito’s and vodka” is basically requesting a double vodka. Some bars even troll customers by listing it on the menu for $100. This order says you don’t pay much attention to details—and your server will definitely judge you for it.
