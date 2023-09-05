What Your Side of the Bed Says About Your Personality!

According to new research, people who sleep on the left side of the bed consider themselves more left-brained and people who sleep on the right side of the bed consider themselves more right-brained.

A new study found that people who sleep on the left side are more likely to prefer oldies music and drama films, whereas the right side of the bed sleepers prefer rock music and action flicks.

The study also revealed that right-siders tend to prefer wine over beer, whereas left-siders are the opposite.

According to the results, the top reason people sleep where they do is that it’s just easier for them to get out of bed on that side (40 percent.)

The second biggest reason people sleep on their side of the bed is that their partner prefers the other side (31 percent) with one in four saying their preferred side has the better view of the TV (25 percent.)

And although they say you should get eight hours of beauty rest a night, according to the results of the study, we’re all barely getting six. On top of that, we’re waking up about two times in the middle of the night, too.

The average person is clocking six hours and 22 minutes of sleep every night, but one in four (22 percent) says they only get about four or five hours.

TOP 5 REASONS AMERICANS SLEEP ON THEIR SIDE OF THE BED

Easier access to leave the bed 40%

My partner prefers the other side 31%

Better access to nightstand 31%

A better view of TV 25%

I like to sleep against a wall 18%